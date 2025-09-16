2 Northern Colorado deputies injured when one discharged their gun during firearms training

Two Weld County deputies were injured on Tuesday afternoon when one of them discharged their gun at a training center while they weren't on the firing line. That's according to the Weld County Sheriff's Office, which said neither deputy had life-threatening injuries.

It happened in the northern part of the Colorado county near the Wyoming border in the community of Carr, at the sheriff's office's Sam Brownlee Training Center. The deputy whose firearm discharged was near the end of a firearms training session at the time. That deputy was securing their gear, after being on the firing line, when it happened.

Both deputies were taken to the hospital. Their identities haven't been released.

The sheriff's office said in a news release that the incident is under investigation.