Deputies in Colorado arrest shoplifting suspects with nearly $2,000 worth of groceries

Douglas County Sheriff's deputies arrested two shoplifting suspects accused of trying to steal nearly $2,000 worth of groceries. The suspects were arrested over the weekend.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the Safeway store on Broadway in Highlands Ranch on a possible shoplifting in progress. Store employees said they spotted two men who came into the store together but then separated and began loading up their carts with meat and other grocery items, totalling nearly $2,000.

Store employees told deputies when the men spotted the employees watching them, they ran out of the store. Deputies arrived as they were trying to leave the parking lot, one in a car and the other on foot.

"Businesses in Douglas County can rest assured that the Sheriff's Office is committed to vigorously protecting their livelihood and ensuring community safety by arresting those who commit crimes within our jurisdiction. I am grateful to the businesses that report such individuals. Failure to report crime by retailers will only exacerbate the problem," said Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly in a statement.

Both men, one 69 and the other 23 years old, are from Venezuela but listed an address out of Denver. They were arrested and taken to the Douglas County Detention Facility where they were booked on charges of criminal attempted theft and conspiracy.

