Denver’s Sun Valley neighborhood redevelopment project completed

After years of construction, the Sun Valley redevelopment project is officially complete. The Denver neighborhood is located just south of Empower Field at Mile High and has undergone a complete transformation.

Flo is the seventh and final mixed-income building to open. CBS Colorado accompanied Joshua Delhierro as he toured his new apartment for the first time.

Joshua Delhierro CBS

"What a beautiful unit," said Delhierro.

He's been on a waitlist for an apartment for six months and says the easy access to public transportation will be a game-changer. He's now legally blind and unable to drive a car.

"Ever since that happened when I was 30 years old, accessible transportation and getting around is one of my main focuses for where I'm living," said Delhierro." This is just a lot better for me, and it's just going to help me live a lot more freely and independently."

Flo serves people living with disability as well as the 55+ community.

"I'm just very grateful for, you know, for this opportunity and you know, and just very excited for the brand-new chapter that's ahead," said Delhierro.

Numan Mahamed CBS

On the rooftop, 19-year-old Numan Mahamed was checking the views. The land the apartment is built on is the exact spot where he grew up.

"Sun Valley has brought me many opportunities when I was young, and even now, I have a space to grow and become a man," said Mahamed.

Mahamed has his own apartment in a building down the street that was finished earlier this year. He now works at the Sun Valley Youth Center, giving back where he grew up.

"The center raised me," said Mahamed. So, you know, it's my way of giving back what I can."

Flo is the seventh and final mixed-income building to open in Denver's Sun Valley neighborhood. CBS

The redevelopment of the Sun Valley neighborhood effectively tripled the amount of housing in the area, offering many more opportunities for people like Delhierro and Mahamed.