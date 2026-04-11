Denver's South High School celebrates 100 year anniversary

On Saturday, alumni of South High School in Denver came out to the school to learn a little more about their alma mater on its 100 year anniversary celebration.

Many decided to take an architectural tour of the building, which has been on the National Registry of Historic Places since 2022. They got to see the clock tower with zodiac signs instead of numbers, the bust of the first headmaster above the main entrance, and the gargoyles, which were added to keep an eye out for truant students.

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It was an educational experience for many, and a trip down memory lane for those like Sandra Maresh Doe.

"Apparently, I danced my way through high school. I don't remember the rest of it except the choir," said Maresh Doe.

She was in the class of 1959, and says it hardly seems like the same place these days.

"When I came back in twenty years, it wasn't the same, and when I came back in however many years it's been since '59, it's still not the same. But it's beautiful all the same," said Maresh Doe.

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Back then, the school had a different mascot and a different view of the world. But one thing they share with today's students and faculty is the belief that education can change the world.

"We really work to make it a place where everybody feels safe, welcome, and has the opportunities that they need to go out and be successful after high school," said Principal Rachel Goss.

That might be why so many people showed up for Saturday's celebration. To show their appreciation for the high school that molded them, and for some, like Maresh Doe, to give back.

She is donating all her handmade dance programs to the alumni association.

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Maresh Doe says that, after all these years, her old school still has a way of surprising her in the best possible way.

"I appreciated the architectural tour. I've never looked at South High School," said Maresh Doe.

South boasts an impressive list of notable alumni, including Nobel Laureate John L. Hall, NFL players Calais Campbell and Phillip Lindsay and Congresswoman Dianna DeGette.