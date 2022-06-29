Denver's e-bike rebate program reopens next month

Denver's extremely popular e-bike rebate program will open again in about two weeks. Applications will open July 11.

The city will also release a limited number of rebates every month for the rest of the year. Most Denver residents are eligible for the $400 rebate. Additional assistance is available for those who are income-qualified.

LINK: Denver E-Bike Rebate Program

Meantime, Colorado plans to spend $12 million on a voucher program to help more people buy e-bikes. The money was approved earlier this year by the state Legislature.

(Photo by Paul Bersebach/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

The Colorado Department of Energy tells CBS4 they are still sorting out a lot of the details, but they hope to launch late this year or early next year.

The rebates will target people with low and moderate incomes but exact eligibility requirements are still being decided.