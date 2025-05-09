Denver's Cleo Parker Robinson Dance celebrates women with Legacy concert

Cleo Parker Robinson Dance is offering a Mother's Day treat for Denver audiences. The dance company is performing its spring concert called Unstoppable Legacy. The program is a celebration of women.

It features a new work by award winning dancer/choreographer Hope Boykin. She recently spent some time in Denver to put the final touches on the piece which will be come part of the Cleo Parker Robinson Dance repertory.

"It is a combination of everything she's ever experienced in her work, as a choreographer, as a motivator, as an extraordinary, strong woman," said Cleo Parker Robinson, Founder & Artistic Director of Cleo Parker Robinson Dance.

The Unstoppable Legacy concert will also include a new piece by Associate Artistic Director Winifred Harris called Internal Landscapes. Parker Robinson is reconstructing Mary Lou's Mass, a piece she originally choreographed 20-years ago.

"This concert really has a little of the past... a little sankofa...where we've been so we have Katherine Dunam's excerpt from Southland, so we have that excellent work that she did that's never been shown in our country," Parker Robinson explained.

CBS

Unstoppable Legacy is four incredible pieces that are created by women and explore the emotions, relationships and achievements of women.

"We're honoring women, and all the work that women do, and have done, and will do," Parker Robinson said with a laugh.

Unstoppable Legacy runs Friday, May 9 through Sunday, May 11, 2025, at the CPRD Theater.