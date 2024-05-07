Denver's Auraria Campus graduation changes amid pro-Palestinian protests

A meeting between pro-Palestinian protesters and representatives from Colorado's Department of Higher Education turned into a lockdown of sorts.

According to Auraria Campus officials, demonstrators made their way inside and disrupted that meeting.

Police then used zip ties to secure the doors and limit who was able to make their way inside.

Pro-Palestinian protestors set up about 30 tents for a "sit-in" protest of the war in Gaza at the Auraria Campus in Denver, Colorado on Friday, April 26, 2024. Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The rising tension between the two groups has already led to changes as schools prepare for graduation ceremonies.

"I'm graduating Thursday," Sahira Silva, a Community College of Denver student, said.

"Friday at 2:30 at the Denver Coliseum," another MSU student added.

Those who are not involved in the protest are zeroed in on getting to graduation.

"It's been ongoing," that student said. "I started the education before COVID, so I have put in some years into accomplishing this. When I look in the mirror, I'm proud of me."

For others on campus, it's the last thing on their mind.

"Free, free Palestine," protesters chanted.

Those who have occupied the lawn in front of the student union for 12 days met with the head of Colorado's Department of Higher Education inside on Tuesday.

In a campus notice Auraria officials say that "protestors entered the Tivoli student union and disrupted campus operations," and that "during the conversation, protestors made their demands known, threatening to disrupt commencement ceremonies if demands were unmet."

"We will not rest, we will not stop until you divest," protesters sang.

The escalation from the meeting on Tuesday has already led to changes.

The Community College of Denver relocated its ceremony "to ensure our college community can celebrate without interruption."

Silva says the move is an inconvenience, but one she can endure.

"It's kind of sad that it's getting in the way of our accomplishments, right? But it's like, you have to understand the bigger picture," she said.

For others, they're just holding their breath, hoping they can walk across the stage as planned.

"I hope they don't come starting trouble. I got people flying in from different states and I would hope that they wouldn't mess that up for us, that's my sincere hope," one MSU student said.

MSU Denver and the University of Colorado Denver both say they don't speak publicly about security plans, but that they make preparations for every commencement as the safety of students and guests is always a top priority.

Tuesday night, the Denver branch of the group Students for a Democratic Society held a press conference after 14 protesters were issued summons for trespassing at the campus earlier in the day.