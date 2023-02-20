Watch CBS News
Local News

Help name the newborn two-toed baby sloth at Denver Zoo

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Denver Zoo announced the newborn two-toed sloth is a boy, so now they want your help to name him. The three choices you can chose from on the website are Rain, Wicket and Cappuccino. 

baby-sloth-at-denver-zoo.jpg
Denver Zoo

According to the Denver Zoo's website, "With a donation of $5 per vote, you choose from the three names below — each lovingly selected by the little guy's keepers. Vote as often as you like, knowing that each donation will help ensure that this beautiful boy grows up strong ... and slow. Cast your vote now!"

You can visit the Denver Zoo's website to help name the baby sloth. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on February 20, 2023 / 9:33 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.