Help name the newborn two-toed baby sloth at Denver Zoo

Denver Zoo announced the newborn two-toed sloth is a boy, so now they want your help to name him. The three choices you can chose from on the website are Rain, Wicket and Cappuccino.

Denver Zoo

According to the Denver Zoo's website, "With a donation of $5 per vote, you choose from the three names below — each lovingly selected by the little guy's keepers. Vote as often as you like, knowing that each donation will help ensure that this beautiful boy grows up strong ... and slow. Cast your vote now!"

You can visit the Denver Zoo's website to help name the baby sloth.