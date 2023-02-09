Visit the new baby sloth at the Denver Zoo
Visitors to the Denver Zoo may be able to see the new baby sloth. The little animal is snuggled up with mom in the Tropical Discovery exhibit.
It's still unclear whether the sloth is a boy or a girl. The zoo is planning a gender reveal which will include a naming contest and fundraiser.
The baby Linne's two-toed sloth was born last month.
LINK: Denver Zoo
