Visit the new baby sloth at the Denver Zoo

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Visitors to the Denver Zoo may be able to see the new baby sloth. The little animal is snuggled up with mom in the Tropical Discovery exhibit. 

baby-sloth-at-denver-zoo.jpg
Denver Zoo

It's still unclear whether the sloth is a boy or a girl. The zoo is planning a gender reveal which will include a naming contest and fundraiser. 

The baby Linne's two-toed sloth was born last month. 

