Visit the new baby sloth at the Denver Zoo

Visitors to the Denver Zoo may be able to see the new baby sloth. The little animal is snuggled up with mom in the Tropical Discovery exhibit.

It's still unclear whether the sloth is a boy or a girl. The zoo is planning a gender reveal which will include a naming contest and fundraiser.

The baby Linne's two-toed sloth was born last month.

BABY SLOTH ALERT! We’re delighted to share that our Linne’s two-toed sloth baby finally made its debut on 1/26. Mom and baby are healthy & thriving, and you may be able to see them during your next visit! Meet this cutie in our latest Baby Bulletin, presented by @SCLHealth. 🦥 pic.twitter.com/LxYYmzs8Bd — Denver Zoo (@DenverZoo) February 2, 2023

