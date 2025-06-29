Denver woman arrested after driving through 6 backyards and crashing, police say

Denver woman accused of stealing car and driving through multiple backyards in Sterling while drunk

Police say a Denver woman was arrested Friday night after driving through 6 backyards and crashing into some trees and shrubs next to a ditch.

Sterling Police Department

According to the Sterling Police Department, Denver resident Savannah Jones allegedly stole a car while drunk, then drove through six backyards starting at 315 Hays Ave. She reportedly crashed through multiple fences, power transformers and a large transformer box between 1300-1500 Platte Street.

Sterling Police Department

Sterling Police Department

The vehicle finally came to a stop in some trees and shrubs lining the irrigation ditch between Walmart and 1415 Platte St.

Authorities said Jones fled the scene but was later arrested. She is facing charges for the stolen vehicle and traffic violations.

The police department said the incident is a stark reminder not to drink and drive and urged the public to plan a sober ride home.