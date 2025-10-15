Denver celebrates White Cane Day to raise awareness for blind and visually impaired community members

Denver Public Schools is raising awareness to be extra cautious of local students who are visually impaired or blind.

Wednesday marks White Cane Day, a national day of observance used to make sure drivers pay extra attention to anyone walking with a white cane. White canes were introduced in the 1930s to help pedestrians with visual impairments travel independently. White Cane Day was established in 1964 by President Lyndon B. Johnson.

CBS

More than 20 students, loved ones and staff from Anchor Center for Blind Children in Denver participated in the walk on Wednesday. They all traveled from the school to Fred Thomas Park. Each student, walking together with their white canes, showed everyone they can do what they can do.

Each student with a white cane usually carries it up to their shoulders to feel what is in front of them. This way, if a student has a drop-down in front of them, it will not come as a surprise.

Drivers need to remember, when they see anyone with a white cane, they have the right of way just like pedestrians.

CBS

"People in the community can recognize visual impairments by the white canes," Allison Alterman, Teacher of Students with Visual Impairments for Anchor Center for Blind Children, said. "If you are driving and you see the white cane, just know they have the right of way and they are traveling independently. Never grab someone who has a visual impairment. They are competent in knowing what they are doing."

After the big walk, the students, staff and loved ones celebrated with some lunch, playground fun and new keychains to enjoy.