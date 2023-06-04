Denver weather: Widespread rain showers continue
Cloudy, cool, and rainy weather will continue today. We should see a break in the rain this evening before another round of rain pushes in later tonight. Thanks to cooler temperatures the risk for severe weather is low.
Daytime highs will be a tad warmer today in the mid-60s, but still below normal by about 10 degrees for this time in June.
The unsettled weather will continue through the workweek with a chance for showers and storms each and every afternoon. As the temperatures warm-up into the mid-70s we will have a better chance for severe weather.
