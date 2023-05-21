Watch CBS News
Local News

Denver weather: Smoke sticks around

By Callie Zanandrie

/ CBS Colorado

Denver weather: Wildfire smoke causes hazy skies
Denver weather: Wildfire smoke causes hazy skies 02:34

Unfortunately, the wildfires are still burning in western Canada and smoke from the fires will continue to impact air quality and visibility in Colorado. 

Given the current smoke plume flow, we are expecting the smoke and haze to stick around for the next couple of days especially in northeast Colorado. Today is an Air Quality Action Day meaning the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups. 

air-quality-csv.png
CBS

Today will be warmer with daytime highs in the mid 70s for the Denver metro area. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s in the mountains with 70s and 80s on the western slope. We will see scattered showers and thunder storms this afternoon in the mountains, but we aren't expecting any severe weather. 

co-today-highs.png
CBS

The chance for showers and storms increases through the week with the risk of severe storms growing mid-week. Memorial Day Weekend will be warm with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. 

Callie Zanandrie
callie-zanadrie.jpg

Callie Zanandrie works on air and behind the scenes in the First Alert Weather Center for CBS News Colorado and also reports from the First Alert Weather Tracker. Read her bio & send her an email.

First published on May 21, 2023 / 7:21 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.