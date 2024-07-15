Relief from the heat arrives Tuesday for Denver and all of Colorado

Denver weather: One last hot day before cooler weather arrives

Denver weather: One last hot day before cooler weather arrives

Denver weather: One last hot day before cooler weather arrives

After experiencing record breaking heat Friday and Sunday in Denver, we start the week in Colorado with slightly "cooler" temperatures in the mid 90s. We have a chance for isolated showers Monday afternoon with a better chance for strong to severe storms across the Eastern Plains.

CBS

A heat advisory remains in place for Colorado Springs, Pueblo and portions of the Eastern Plains including Lamar where we could see temperatures climb to the triple digits.

CBS

A cold front arrives Tuesday. By Wednesday we will see temperatures drop below normal with daytime highs in the low 80s. In addition to cooler weather, we have a better chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday. With a chance for some storms to turn strong to severe across the Front Range and Eastern Plains.

Temperatures stay comfortable through the end of the week.