Relief from the heat arrives Tuesday for Denver and all of Colorado

By Callie Zanandrie

/ CBS Colorado

After experiencing record breaking heat Friday and Sunday in Denver, we start the week in Colorado with slightly "cooler" temperatures in the mid 90s. We have a chance for isolated showers Monday afternoon with a better chance for strong to severe storms across the Eastern Plains. 

A heat advisory remains in place for Colorado Springs, Pueblo and portions of the Eastern Plains including Lamar where we could see temperatures climb to the triple digits. 

A cold front arrives Tuesday. By Wednesday we will see temperatures drop below normal with daytime highs in the low 80s. In addition to cooler weather, we have a better chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday. With a chance for some storms to turn strong to severe across the Front Range and Eastern Plains. 

Temperatures stay comfortable through the end of the week. 

