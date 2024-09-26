Denver weather: Record high temperatures possible

Today will be hot and dry thanks to a ridge of high pressure that will dominate our weather today and through the weekend. Today, daytime highs are expected to reach into the low 90s. This 15 to 20 degrees above the average high of 75 degrees. The current daytime record is 90 degrees, set in 2010. We expect to tie, if not break the record later this afternoon with a forecast high of 91 degrees.

A cold front will move through Friday, dropping temperatures by about 5 to 7 degrees. The warm weather sticks around for the weekend, with daytime highs in the upper 80s Saturday and low 90s on Sunday. Sunday we will be close to record heat once again. The current record is 92 degrees set in 1892.