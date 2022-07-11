Denver Weather: Monday is the coolest day in about two weeks, don't expect it to last long

After 100 degree heat along the Front Range over the weekend, Monday will be pleasantly cooler.

Temperatures will be 15 to 20 degrees cooler on Monday compared to Saturday and Sunday. Denver officially reached 100 degrees on Saturday which set a new record high temperature for July 9. Sunday was even hotter with 101 degrees which was just shy of the record from July 10, 2016 which is 102 degrees.

CBS

Temperatures on Monday will be in the lower 80s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins which is almost 10 degrees below normal for the middle of July and the coolest weather in the metro area since late June. The only 90 degree heat around the state will be on the Western Slope and in southern Colorado.

CBS

Speaking of southern Colorado, the southern region of the state has a good chance for showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening. Areas south of Highlands Ranch and Lone Tree have the best chance for rain in the Denver metro area while some thunderstorms south of Colorado Springs could be severe with large hail and/or damaging wind.

CBS

The chance for late day thunderstorms in the Denver metro area will get better on Tuesday. Temperatures will also start warming up again on Tuesday with 90s expected for at least the next 7-10 days.