Denver Weather: Late summer heat wave arrives with at least 9 days in the 90s

After a one day break from the 90 degree heat on Monday, Denver and the Front Range starts a very long stretch of intense heat on Tuesday.

The First Alert Weather Team expects a high temperature of at least 90 degrees in Denver through at least Tuesday, September 7 and probably longer. The average high temperature in the city for end of August and beginning of September is in the lower and middle 80s so it's definitely definably warmer than what's considered normal for this time of year..

In fact, August 2022 is expected to be one of the warmest on record. The month is currently the third warmest in Denver history. If it stays warm enough until the month ends at midnight Wednesday night, the month could at least tie for second place with August 1937 during the dust bowl!

CBS

Regardless, plan on warmer than normal temperatures statewide through Labor Day weekend and only one chance for rain in the metro area. That chance is late in the day on Wednesday. Most of the thunderstorm activity will be in the mountains and on the Eastern Plains - not on the urban corridor.