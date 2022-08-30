Watch CBS News
Local News

Denver Weather: Late summer heat wave arrives with at least 9 days in the 90s

By Ashton Altieri

/ CBS Colorado

90s return today and stay for more than a week
90s return today and stay for more than a week 01:39

After a one day break from the 90 degree heat on Monday, Denver and the Front Range starts a very long stretch of intense heat on Tuesday.

The First Alert Weather Team expects a high temperature of at least 90 degrees in Denver through at least Tuesday, September 7 and probably longer. The average high temperature in the city for end of August and beginning of September is in the lower and middle 80s so it's definitely definably warmer than what's considered normal for this time of year..

In fact, August 2022 is expected to be one of the warmest on record. The month is currently the third warmest in Denver history. If it stays warm enough until the month ends at midnight Wednesday night, the month could at least tie for second place with August 1937 during the dust bowl!

hottest-augusts.png
CBS

Regardless, plan on warmer than normal temperatures statewide through Labor Day weekend and only one chance for rain in the metro area. That chance is late in the day on Wednesday. Most of the thunderstorm activity will be in the mountains and on the Eastern Plains - not on the urban corridor.

Ashton Altieri
ashton-altieri.jpg

Watch First Alert Meteorologist Ashton Altieri's weather forecasts in the mornings and at noon on CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Read his latest reports or check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on August 30, 2022 / 9:10 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.