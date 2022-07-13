Denver Weather: It could be August before Denver has a day below 90 degrees

More hotter than normal weather will dominate the forecast across Colorado through the upcoming weekend. For Denver and the Front Range, some neighborhoods will reach 100 degrees on Wednesday and even more areas will hit the century mark on Thursday.

The temperature roller coaster ride the metro area rode earlier this week is over after the dip to just 81 degrees on Monday. Denver's high temperature rebounded to 96 degrees on Tuesday and high temperatures will stay in the 90s or 100s for the foreseeable future.

The hottest weather in Colorado on Wednesday will be on the Eastern Plains where some areas near Nebraska and Kansas will reach at least 100 degrees. The mountains will be in the 70s and 80s with a 50% chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms in the high country.

A few mountain thunderstorms will move on the urban corridor late in the afternoon but the chance of those storms producing measurable rainfall around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins is small. Because the lowest level of the atmosphere will be so dry on Wednesday, most rain will evaporate before the reaching the ground. That means any thunderstorms late Wednesday will be far more likely to produce gusty wind than beneficial rain.

The chance for rain will increase in the metro area to 40% on Thursday and 50% on Friday. Then thunderstorm chances will decrease again through the weekend.

At this time, it appears it could be early August before Denver has a day below 90 degrees.