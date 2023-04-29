Watch CBS News
Denver weather: Warm and dry start to the weekend

By Callie Zanandrie

/ CBS Colorado

Beautiful weekend weather ahead 02:54

Today daytime high temperatures will be in the 70s with mostly sunny skies. It will be breezy at times with wind gusts 15 to 20 miles per hour so you'll want to keep a light jacket around this afternoon and evening. 

co-today-highs.png
CBS

Sunday will be pleasant with daytime highs in the upper 60s and low 70s throughout the Denver metro area. There is a chance Sunday afternoon for a few isolated showers in the mountains. 

co-tomorrow-highs.png
CBS

The warm weather continues into the work week with daytime highs in the 70s, but there is a chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms Monday through Friday.

extended-am.png
CBS
Callie Zanandrie
callie-zanadrie.jpg

Callie Zanandrie works on air and behind the scenes in the First Alert Weather Center for CBS News Colorado and also reports from the First Alert Weather Tracker. Read her bio & send her an email.

First published on April 29, 2023 / 9:15 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

