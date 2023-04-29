Denver weather: Warm and dry start to the weekend

Today daytime high temperatures will be in the 70s with mostly sunny skies. It will be breezy at times with wind gusts 15 to 20 miles per hour so you'll want to keep a light jacket around this afternoon and evening.

CBS

Sunday will be pleasant with daytime highs in the upper 60s and low 70s throughout the Denver metro area. There is a chance Sunday afternoon for a few isolated showers in the mountains.

CBS

The warm weather continues into the work week with daytime highs in the 70s, but there is a chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms Monday through Friday.

CBS