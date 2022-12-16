Denver Weather: The coldest time of the year has arrived

On average, the second half of December is the coldest stretch of the year in the Denver metro area. January is usually slightly warmer.

CBS

The average high temperature in the city on December 16 is 43 degrees which is as low as it goes. The average high jumps back to 44 degrees on December 27 and increases very gradually through January. This is primarily because the length of daylight starts increasing after the winter solstice winter solstice on December 21. So while January is an unmistakably cold month, the slightly longer days usually allow for slightly warmer temperatures compared to December.

Friday will be colder than normal statewide with high temperatures in the teens in the mountains and only lower 30s along the Front Range. Gusty northwest winds will make it feel even colder.

CBS

Temperature will increase somewhat over the weekend. Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins have a chance of reaching 40 degrees both Saturday and Sunday while the mountains will experience 20s instead of teens.

Then another cold front on Monday will drop temperatures again next week. Snow will also return to the mountains starting Tuesday and light snow could reach the Denver metro area on Wednesday.