Watch CBS News
Local News

Denver Weather: The coldest time of the year has arrived

By Ashton Altieri

/ CBS Colorado

Snow machine finally ends in the mountains, staying cold statewide
Snow machine finally ends in the mountains, staying cold statewide 01:59

On average, the second half of December is the coldest stretch of the year in the Denver metro area. January is usually slightly warmer.

ashton-misc.png
CBS

The average high temperature in the city on December 16 is 43 degrees which is as low as it goes. The average high jumps back to 44 degrees on December 27 and increases very gradually through January. This is primarily because the length of daylight starts increasing after the winter solstice winter solstice on December 21. So while January is an unmistakably cold month, the slightly longer days usually allow for slightly warmer temperatures compared to December.

Friday will be colder than normal statewide with high temperatures in the teens in the mountains and only lower 30s along the Front Range. Gusty northwest winds will make it feel even colder.

co-today-highs.png
CBS

Temperature will increase somewhat over the weekend. Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins have a chance of reaching 40 degrees both Saturday and Sunday while the mountains will experience 20s instead of teens.

Then another cold front on Monday will drop temperatures again next week. Snow will also return to the mountains starting Tuesday and light snow could reach the Denver metro area on Wednesday.

Ashton Altieri
ashton-altieri.jpg

Watch First Alert Meteorologist Ashton Altieri's weather forecasts in the mornings and at noon on CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Read his latest reports or check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on December 16, 2022 / 7:42 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.