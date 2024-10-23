Denver Water customers will pay more next year after the Denver Board of Water Commissioners adopted rate changes on Wednesday. The new rates will take effect on Jan. 1, 2025.

According to Denver Water, a typical single-family residential customer will see an increase of about $2 to $3 over the course of the year if they use the same amount of water in 2025 as they did this year. The size of the rate increase will depend on whether they live in Denver or in one of Denver Water's suburban distributor districts.

Leonard Ortiz/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images

"Our lives depend on water, and the mission of Denver Water is to ensure that our customers — 1.5 million people across Denver and surrounding suburbs — enjoy safe and reliable water service today and for the future. The system we have today is due to the foresight of Denver Water's past leadership. In keeping with this legacy, we have a responsibility to be good stewards of this system and the water it provides, while keeping rates as low as good service will allow," said Denver Water CEO/Manager Alan Salazar in a statement.

Denver Water said it will use the rate increase to help pay for important upgrades, projects and ongoing maintenance and repair work to keep its system operating efficiently while keeping rates as low as they can allow without disrupting service.

The last increase for Denver Water customers took effect in January of this year.