Denver wraps up warm December on chilly note, chance of snow arrives this weekend in Colorado

Denver will be wrapping up a historically warm December on a chilly note with New Year's Eve highs only forecast to reach the upper 30s. The strong gusty winds have subsided, but the calm and cold now take over across the state as we ring in the new year.

While we will end the month cooler than normal, December 2024 will be remembered as the ninth warmest December on record. There were 28 days of above-average temperatures and only 3 days of below-average temperatures.

This December was also historically dry for Denver, along with the warmer-than-normal temperatures. Only a trace of precipitation fell at the airport this month landing this December tied for the least snowy, and the 2nd driest on record. December is the 3rd snowiest month of the year with 8" of average snowfall.

We will begin the new year cooler than normal, but by late week highs will climb back into the upper 40s to low 50s. Denver's first snow chance of 2025 arrives this weekend with snow possible into the day on Sunday.

