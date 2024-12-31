Watch CBS News
Denver wraps up warm December on chilly note, chance of snow arrives this weekend in Colorado

By Alex Lehnert

/ CBS Colorado

A chilly end the the year with below average temperatures for the Denver metro area
A chilly end the the year with below average temperatures for the Denver metro area 02:57

Denver will be wrapping up a historically warm December on a chilly note with New Year's Eve highs only forecast to reach the upper 30s. The strong gusty winds have subsided, but the calm and cold now take over across the state as we ring in the new year.

co-today-highs.png
CBS

While we will end the month cooler than normal, December 2024 will be remembered as the ninth warmest December on record. There were 28 days of above-average temperatures and only 3 days of below-average temperatures.

december-highs.png
CBS

This December was also historically dry for Denver, along with the warmer-than-normal temperatures. Only a trace of precipitation fell at the airport this month landing this December tied for the least snowy, and the 2nd driest on record. December is the 3rd snowiest month of the year with 8" of average snowfall.

december-summary.png
CBS

We will begin the new year cooler than normal, but by late week highs will climb back into the upper 40s to low 50s. Denver's first snow chance of 2025 arrives this weekend with snow possible into the day on Sunday.

extended-am.png
CBS
Alex Lehnert
alex-lehnert.jpg

First Alert Meteorologist Alex Lehnert provides the weather forecast on CBS Colorado Mornings. Catch her latest First Alert Weather updates on TV and on our free streaming service, CBS News Colorado. Check out her bio and send her an email.

