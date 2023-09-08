Denver updates tornado siren usage to include all-hazard approach

City of Denver looks to make changes to tornado sirens

City of Denver looks to make changes to tornado sirens

City of Denver looks to make changes to tornado sirens

The City and County of Denver is working to update its policies and procedures for alerts and warnings following recent local and national disasters. That means the city is updating its policy on tornado siren usage to incorporate an all-hazards approach.

Under the updated policy, the city said it may activate sirens for imminent and widespread threats to life safety including tornadoes, dam failure resulting in dangerous flooding, wildfires and hazmat situations.

"Expanding the usage of our expansive siren system to include an all-hazard approach helps us ensure we will reach as many residents as possible during a life-threatening disaster or emergency," Denver Office of Emergency Management Executive Director Matthew Mueller said in a statement.

Additional Information from the City and County of Denver:

When sirens are sounded, people are encouraged to take shelter immediately and tune into their phones, computers, and local media for subsequent alert and warnings and further instructions on how to remain safe and protected. Sirens do not send an "all clear" message. If sirens continue to sound, people need to continue to be follow prescribed recommended action(s) to remain safe.

As a part of National Preparedness Month in September, the Denver Office of Emergency Management will be launching a course for Denver residents through its DenverREADY program to help the public understand alerts and warnings in Denver. This new all-hazards approach for sirens will be introduced to the public in the first class on Tuesday, September 19. For more information on how to register, click here.

Currently, Denver has 86 sirens, 75 of which are in the city and 11 of which are located at the Denver International Airport. To learn more about Denver's alert and warning technology, visit denvergov.org/EmergencyNotifications