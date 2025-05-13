Denver's Union Station closed due to police investigation of a suspicious package

Emergency officials closed Union Station in downtown Denver due to an investigation of a suspicious package. That's according to Denver police, who said the package was found at Union Station after 5 p.m.

CBS

Service on several train lines has been affected by the situation. Notices went out on RTD's social media that trains are not departing from or arriving at Union Station. That includes the A Line, B Line, G Line and N Line. Shuttle buses are being called in to get passengers to their destinations.

Union Station closed due to police activity. https://t.co/Y5ijLJSIXy — RTD (@RideRTD) May 13, 2025

Denver police said it hasn't been determined whether the bomb squad will be called in to the scene.