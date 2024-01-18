Denver Travel & Adventure Show inspires big dreams

The first stop on your next vacation should be the Denver Travel & Adventure Show at the Colorado Convention Center. It's the place that inspires big dreams.

The Show floor has dozens of exhibitors that include travel advisors, cruise lines, hotel organizations and representatives from locales both domestic and international. There is a Dive & Water Sports Pavilion which holds exhibitors around water sports activities, and you can explore outdoor activities at the Outdoor Adventure Pavilion.

"You can get destination inspiration, and there are other fellow travelers who are really wonderful to meet. There's industry professionals who know all the hottest tips, tricks and trends, and of course, there's great deals and giveaways," said Julie Frieder, a speaker and exhibitor at the Denver Travel & Adventure Show.

Julie Frieder is co-author of the book "Wonder Year: A Guide to Long-Term Family Travel & Worldschooling." It's sort of a how-to guide for taking a long-term family trip.

"We're hoping to reach people who have an epic adventure in their hearts but they're just not sure how to get down the road. Especially families with school age kids who have been dreaming about a trip, but they're maybe afraid and not really sure how to get their kids down the road with them for a long trip," Frieder said on First at Four on CBS Colorado.

Her book, "Wonder Year: A Guide to Long-Term Family Travel & Worldschooling," Is based on a 13-month adventure that Frieder took with her family.

"The thing is long-term family travel is not the same as a vacation, and so it sets you up to look at all kinds of unique and more affordable stays. You can take different types of transportations. We did a volunteer exchange…work exchange in Italy, so we harvested olives in the morning and we lived for free in an Italian villa," Frieder explained.

The show includes three Theaters for guest speakers. The Travel Theater is right on the show floor, the Destination Theater focuses on 30-minute sessions about how to travel to specific locales, and the Savvy Traveler Theater is specific to speakers on the latest tricks and tips for packing, budgeting, and technology. Guest speakers include Peter Greenberg, CBS News Travel Editor; Andrew McCarthy, actor, director and award-winning travel writer; and Pauline Frommer, Editorial Director of the Frommer's Guides.

Don't go to the Denver Travel & Adventure Show without signing up to win. Nearly 2 dozen exhibitors will have giveaways, activities, specials & deals.

The Denver Travel & Adventure Show is Saturday, January 20 & Sunday, January 21, 2023 at the Colorado Convention Center.