Denver NWSL breaks ground on women's sports facility in Centennial

Denver NWSL broke ground on its official training center on Monday. The 43-acre site will be built in partnership with the City of Centennial and the Cherry Creek School District.

Renditions of Denver NWSL's official training center. C. Morgan Engel/Denver NWSL

The site will feature a proposed 12,000-seat temporary stadium and an approximately 20,000-square-foot training facility that is described as "purpose-built for professional women's sports.

"We're just getting started, but breaking ground today on the performance center is a huge step," said Rob Cohen, controlling owner of Denver NWSL, in a statement. "We're building something our athletes can be proud of, and we couldn't do it without the incredible support of the City of Centennial and Cherry Creek Schools."

The facility will be located near where the Denver Broncos train. It will include "soccer fields, recovery facilities like hot and cold plunge and red-light therapy, a video analysis theater, family lounge, and elite strength and conditioning spaces."

C. Morgan Engel/Denver NWSL

According to Denver NWSL, "The collaboration also includes a robust benefits package for CCSD students, including internships, classroom presentations from club staff, and a $100,000 donation to the Cherry Creek Schools Foundation, among others."

Earlier this year, Denver NWSL announced plans for a new 14,500-seat stadium near I-25 and Broadway that is expected to open in 2028.