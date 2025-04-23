Denver soccer stadium plan clears committee, heads to full council

As cars move steadily down South Broadway in Denver, business owners in the area are hoping a proposed National Women's Soccer League stadium could bring the economic boost they've been waiting for.

The Denver City Council on Wednesday approved advancing a proposal out of committee that would bring the city's first professional women's sports team to South Broadway.

The measure, which now heads to a full council vote on May 12, includes a city commitment of up to $70 million to purchase land and build public infrastructure. The funding would support a new city park, roads and other amenities tied to the proposed development.

Officials said Wednesday's vote marks a significant milestone in the effort to bring professional women's sports to Denver, as well as to boost economic activity in the area.

Dave Moore, owner of Divino Wine & Spirits, has worked in the neighborhood for more than 20 years. He says the potential stadium could bring a much-needed influx of customers.

"I think the pros outweigh the cons of a stadium coming here," Moore said.

Nearby restaurants like Adelitas are still recovering from the pandemic. Victor Ayala, general manager at Adelitas, said the road to recovery has been slow, but this brings hope.

"It took a long time for people not to wear a mask, let alone sit with another party," said Victor Ayala, manager at Adelitas.

City economists estimate the stadium and surrounding development could generate $2.2 billion in revenue over the next 30 years -- money that could mean more stability for local businesses.

"For all businesses, it's beneficial," Moore added. "More foot traffic in the area."

During a South Platte River committee meeting Wednesday, councilmembers reviewed several aspects of the proposal including updates to infrastructure funding. Notably, the city would no longer be responsible for funding the North Pedestrian Bridge.

Councilmember Flor Alvidrez, who represents District 7, said the bridge remains an important priority for the community.

"The bridge is really important. I think the community would reiterate that," Alvidrez said. "The soccer stadium was thinking we don't need another bridge... but where that bridge would be is a lot closer to the stadium than where the city bridge is."

Under the current agreement, the city would invest $70 million -- with $50 million for land acquisition and $20 million for public infrastructure, including parks and roads. Funding would come from the city's Capital Improvement Program, supported by interest earnings from the 2017 Elevate Denver bond.

"This can be a catalytic project for additional housing... that's really powerful as well," said Alvidrez.

If the full council approves the proposal in May, the city will launch a community engagement process over the summer. That feedback will help shape a rezoning plan for the site, which is expected to come before the council for a final vote in November.