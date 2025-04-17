Denver police make 2 arrests after fatal shooting, crash in Green Valley Ranch neighborhood

Denver police arrested two suspects on Thursday after a fatal shooting and car crash in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.

The crime took place on Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of East 38th Avenue and North Odessa Street. Police said 38-year-old Ashley Stone and 39-year-old David Bland were arrested for investigation of first-degree murder.

First responders arrived at the crime scene on a report of a single-vehicle car crash in which a vehicle rolled over. When they got there they found a man dead who had been driving. He had apparently been shot. Three people who were in the car were hurt. They were a woman and two children.

Police said their initial investigation indicates the suspects and victims knew each other.

"It was reported that ... there was an altercation involving Ashley Stone and the adult female victim, and a short time later the suspects began following the victims by car, the suspects fired shots into the victims' vehicle, and the adult male driver crashed the vehicle after being shot," the Denver Police Department wrote in a news release.

The identity of the driver who was killed has not been released.