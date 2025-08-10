Denver scrapyard and food bank says new ban on cash sales will hurt the community

Denver scrapyard says new ban on cash sales will hurt the community

Right in the heart of Denver's Globeville neighborhood is one building with two operations serving the community.

"We've been a pillar in this community for 15 years," said Denver Scrap Metal owner George Medley.

In addition to the scrap yard, Medley owns the food bank attached to it, which partners with Food Bank of the Rockies. The scrapyard helps fund the food it supplies to the community.

"Part of our model is to serve the community by supplying jobs," said Medley. "But also, this food bank."

George Medley says a new ban on cash sales for scrap metal in Denver will harm both his scrapyard, which employs people, and the adjacent food bank that he owns, which feeds people. CBS

Darrell Wallace has been coming to Medley's operation for over a decade. He regularly sells to the scrapyard and then picks up enough food to last him the week.

"There's not really any other food banks around," said Wallace. "I'm not sure what I'd do."

Medley says a recent amendment to city code passed by the Denver City Council banning the cash sale of scrap metal, such as copper and brass, could have a snowball effect on his companies.

"A lot of people are unbankable," said Medley. "They don't have a bank account. The only people that's hurting are people that don't have any money, you know, people that are poor."

One of the sponsors of the ordinance, Councilman Darrel Watson, tells a different story.

"The scrap metal legislation came to us from community members in the Globeville area, Swansea community," Watson said. "There was not enough within the current law for them to hold accountable scrap metal dealers that were trading in illegal scrap metal theft."

Denver City Councilman Darrell Watson says banning cash sales of scrap metal will help reduce scrap metal thefts in the city -- something he said is being modeled after a ban on catalytic converter sales. CBS

Watson cites the success of Denver's recent law that makes it more difficult to sell stolen catalytic converters as inspiration for the legislation.

"We said, 'duplicate that law,'" Watson said. "We are now in the bottom 10 of catalytic converter thefts in the country, from being number 1 just three years ago."

Medley and his team understand the need to address crime, but believe they're taking the proper steps to prevent it.

"We document everything, and we help solve crimes," he said.

Although the law won't be implemented until June of 2026, Medley is disappointed his voice wasn't being heard.

"They'd already voted on it and passed before they even heard from us," said Medley, who sent his CFO to testify in front of the city council when they voted on the bill. Now, Medley and his company are hoping to re-engage councilmembers in the coming months before the law takes effect next year.