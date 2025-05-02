Denver threatens to shut down business and food bank to acquire land, owner says

Denver threatens to shut down business and foodbank to acquire land, owner says

The owner of a recycling facility and food bank says Denver's move to acquire a portion of his land would put him out of business.

Denver Scrap Metal Recycling sits near Washington Frontage Road and the South Platte River in Globeville. The city is working toward acquiring land that touches the road and the river in the front and back of the business's property.

Owner George Medley said the city isn't acting fairly and is now threatening to shut him down.

He estimates 300-500 people visit the scrapyard daily for extra cash, while hundreds more stop by on the weekends for food.

"Three or 400 families every Friday and Saturday, each day, and we've been doing that for probably 12, 13 years," said Medley.

Since the food bank is located in a food desert, he said those people rely on him. Now, the business and nonprofit could be in jeopardy.

"They said basically we're going to accelerate condemning the building if you don't take the deal," Medley said.

The move would prevent him from running his business by producing a host of issues, he explained. He also believes the city's offer was well below what it should have been, and received major pushback when he declined it.

In a statement, a spokesperson told CBS Colorado, "The City and County of Denver is in negotiations with the owner of this property for portions of land to implement travel and safety improvements along Washington Street and to upgrade a levee along the South Platte River to reduce flood risks in the community. In working with property owners, the city follows federal guidelines, including the Uniform Relocation Act. Given the city is in negotiations, we can't comment further."

Medley said his operation is worth fighting for and doesn't plan on backing down.

"And it's not about me. It's like, how many people are going to be impacted if this business goes up?" he asked.

Medley also hires people, such as the formerly incarcerated, who might otherwise have a difficult time finding a job. He believes in second chances based on his own experience.

"I feel like my life has been recycled," said Medley. "You know, I have a checkered past, a few bumps in the road, and somebody gave me a chance."

Medley says his business is a pillar in the community, not a problem. And, while he's not opposed to the area changing, he doesn't feel he's being treated right. The situation is still ongoing, but he fully expects and is prepared to go to court.