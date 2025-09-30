CBS Colorado to stream Denver school board debates; watch Oct. 7 as four seats are contested

Enrollment down by at least 1,200 students in Denver Public Schools

Denver voters will decide the direction of Denver Public Schools as four of seven school board seats are up for grabs in the Nov. 4 election.

A series of four school board debates will be livestreamed on the CBS Colorado YouTube channel on Oct. 7 at 7 p.m.

CBS Colorado is working with Chalkbeat Colorado, Educate Denver, and Regis University to present the debates before in-person and online audiences.

CBS News Colorado anchor Michelle Griego and Chalkbeat Colorado senior reporter Melanie Asmar will serve as co-moderators. They will develop the candidate questions and receive additional questions from the public.

The first debate will feature candidates in the At-Large race, to be decided by all of Denver's voters. Candidates vying for the At-Large seat are Amy Klein Molk, Alex Magaña and Deborah Sims Fard. This debate will also be featured live on the CBS News Colorado stream. (You can watch on your connected TV, through the CBS News app or on your favorite streaming service.)

That conversation will be followed by debates featuring candidates for District 4 - Far Northeast Denver, District 3 – Central Denver, and District 2 – Southwest Denver.

District 4 candidates are Jeremy Harris, Monica Hunter, Timiya Jackson and Michelle Quattlebaum.

District 3 candidates are Caron Blanke, Scott Esserman and DJ Torres.

District 2 candidates are Xochitl Gaytán and Mariana del Hierro.

To register to attend the event in person visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/denver-school-board-candidate-forum-tickets-1685190282499

