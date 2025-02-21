Denver RTD says light rail, bus services will always be warm for riders

Amid the recent cold snap, the Regional Transportation District, also known as RTD, said they will always provide warm transit to riders. This includes their light rail, bus and Access-A-Ride services.

RTD told CBS Colorado they use their own winter weather desk to watch storms. This will determine when they need to start de-icing their rail, bus and Access-A-Ride services. RTD said riders already have to contend with the cold outside, and they do not want their riders to be cold inside a vehicle that is meant to be warm.

Snow covered RTD Union Station stop in Denver on Friday, November 8, 2024 Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

They said their staff will be on alert and will take care of issues that may occur. Transit vehicles and infrastructure are designed to sustain this type of weather. Here are some winter weather procedures RTD implements on the system.

Rail Operations:

Rail Operations will monitor conditions and run "sweep trains" if needed to keep the overhead wires from icing up

Light rail steps are heated to avoid ice and snow build-up

Crews will exercise track switches as needed so they do not freeze

Operators and vehicle maintenance technicians will exercise train doors to mitigate ice buildup on thresholds from moisture, which can create issues for the doors to function properly

Vehicle maintenance teams will have technicians staged in case there are mechanical issues

Crews will verify all track switch heaters operate and function as intended

Crews will monitor all grade crossings and install water repellent to signal lenses and flashers as required

Crews will be on trains and on the rail network inspecting tracks and wires to make repairs as necessary

Bus Operations and FlexRide:

Bus operators undergo annual refresher training for driving in snow and ice

Bus operators will not shut down in-service vehicles so they will stay warm and avoid difficulty restarting

Bus Maintenance checks vehicle heaters in advance of cold weather, fuels vehicles with lower freeze point diesel fuel, prepares service trucks and tow trucks for response or recovery events

Additional street supervisors are on the system to ensure that stuck buses and accidents due to weather are addressed quickly, and they can monitor bus stops for customers; supervisors will monitor for impacts due to ice and cold and assist in early morning cold-starts to help meet pullout

Bus operators are trained on how to put chains on tires if needed on mountain routes

RTD buses navigate through the same traffic and road conditions as personal vehicles, so customers are asked to be patient and leave as early as possible for their destination

Access-a-Ride:

Reservations staff actively engages customers through automatic callouts on pending bad weather events and asks them to consider rescheduling non-essential appointments

Facilities:

Crews monitor the situation and will be out clearing crossings and walks as necessary

Customers should watch for ice when boarding vehicles as wet shoes can create icy conditions on vehicle steps and in aisles. When necessary, crews will apply ice/snow melt materials.

RTD customers should plan ahead, stay informed and prepare to be outside by dressing appropriately for extreme temperatures. To access the most current information:

Sign up for Service Alerts

Check Next Ride for real-time locations of light rail trains and buses

Call Customer Care at 303.299.6000 from 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and holidays. The customer care line is closed on Sundays.

RTD also just launched a live tracker app. This is for riders to see their bus, rail and Access-A-Ride services in real-time. This will help riders to not miss their rides or know when delays or cancellations are in place.