Denver restaurateur's story shaped by Fall of Saigon, 50 years ago

A Colorado business leader is celebrating big milestones this year.

Mary Nguyen is marking 50 years since her family came to the U.S. after the Fall of Saigon, the end of the Vietnam War.

Nguyen was born that same year. And she's now seeing her dreams come true of building community through good food.

CBS

She risked everything to follow her passion. Nguyen left a lucrative job in investment banking to work an entry level role in a Denver restaurant kitchen.

"Growing up, it was instilled in me to get a good job…a regular job, be a doctor, be a lawyer, be something that's going to be stable," said Nguyen. "I went straight into investment banking after college, but I always had this yearning for hospitality. I was more interested in cooking or throwing the next dinner party than I was in trading commodities."

Years later Chef Mary is self-taught. And her background in finance proved handy as she's launched a successful restaurant business: the Olive and Finch Collective.

"I always love to serve people and to make people happy with experiences and building community," said Nguyen.

At a time when many Denver restaurants are contracting or closing altogether, Olive and Finch is growing, and committed to Denver.

CBS

The Collective is on track to have ten locations by the end of next year. With a menu that Chef Mary strives to keep affordable, and scratch made gourmet fare made accessible.

"Yes, margins are tight, and I've decided that our margins are going to be even tighter, said Nguyen. "Our company is really invested in being a community space and being a resource for the community."

Nguyen Family

Nguyen says her mission has everything to do with how her family started out in the United States. Her mom was pregnant with her when they immigrated here from Vietnam fifty years ago. America faced defeat with the Fall of Saigon, a tragic end to the Vietnam War that claimed 58,220 American lives.

"It's with me all the time, but it's also something that drives me," said Nguyen. "Because my parents gave up so much to come here, and I think it's pivotal for our family, because it's given us so much opportunity and so much, I think, empathy for what's happening in the world."

That empathy extends to offering benefits to draw people like her who love hospitality and can envision a future in her restaurant business.

"Full medical, full dental, full vision, a 401 k plan that we match 3%," Nguyen described, adding "By offering wages that have always been higher than the typical restaurant or hospitality compensation. So this is something that we, I have believed from day one, and that we've been doing since day one."

"I really want to provide opportunity for my team. I want to build a sustainable business that will have a lasting legacy," Nguyen said.

Mary Nguyen says she's in the business of making people happy, serving food that makes you feel good. And where you instantly feel at home.

"For me to be able to stand here and tell you like about all the restaurants and all the businesses that I'm opening and all the opportunities I'm creating for my community, it's humbling," Chef Mary concluded.

Olive & Finch will open its newest location at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts on May 22, 2025. CBS

