Residents in Westwood remind individuals true meaning of Cinco de Mayo ahead of celebration

Residents in Westwood are reminding individuals the true meaning of Cinco De Mayo

No, it is not Mexico's Independence Day. Cinco de Mayo is a celebration that highlights the Mexican Army's victory over France in the battle of Puebla, back in 1862.

The Westwood community spent Cinco de Mayo, preparing for the celebration set for Saturday.

For the third year in a row, the community is holding its Cinco de Mayo celebration on Morrison Road, in front of the RISE Westwood campus.

Their goal is to give Mexican-American communities a space to celebrate their culture, while also straying away from the "Cinco de Drinko" stereotype.

For Damaris Ronkanen, the owner of Cultura Chocolate and the founder of Hecho in Westwood, believes this event is needed in this community.

"It is really important to have this event in Westwood because it really is an opportunity for this community to showcase its' pride for the community and the culture," Ronkanen said.

For years, the Mexican-American and Chicano communities have celebrated this holiday in the U.S. as a form of pride in their own culture.

"We really want to go back to what Cinco de Mayo actually means. A lot of people confuse it with Mexican Independence Day, it's the Batalla de Puebla," added Ronkanen.

According to event organizers, many also mistake it for a drinking holiday.

For years, the holiday has been commercialized into a drinking event and the true meaning of the celebration got lost.

Mariana Del Hierro, executive director of Re:Vision says events like this bring the families together.

"Diminishing any of our celebrations to make it more of a drinking event really is a disservice to the original intentions of not just Cinco de Mayo, but the collection of all of our celebrations and Mexican culture," Del Hierro said.

In the Westwood community, preserving the culture now is more important than ever.

"Westwood is currently facing a lot of issues with displacement and gentrification and really wanting to make sure our culture fabric doesn't change here in Westwood and people aren't being pushed away," Ronkanen said.

Over 70 vendors, from food to artists and community resources, will be alongside Morrison road on Saturday. It's a way to create unity and pride for the hardworking people in the area.

"In all the ways in terms of the artists, the events and the vendors, the music is all representative of this community," Del Hierro added.

The event will have a beer garden, but only one area will be designated for drinking. No street drinking will be allowed.

There will be food vendors, artists, along with a low rider show, music and so much more to celebrate the true meaning of the holiday.

Below, attenders can take a look at the guide map below for tomorrow's festivities.

