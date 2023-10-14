Denver residents upset with having to pay another fee as RPP looks to charge starting next year

Parking is difficult to come by in Denver, which is why there are programs like the Resident Parking Permit program to help mitigate parking near areas that attract large numbers. At least 34,000 people in the city participate in the program and it has always been free, but now the city will begin to charge a fee starting next year.

The residential parking permit program costs about $700,000 annually to administer and the city says they are looking to help cover those costs by charging a fee for the permits starting next year.

Each household will be allowed to apply for one permit $20 and guest pass, now known as flex pass for a fee of $25, which will come out to a total of $45.

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure says the permit won't be charged until someone's permit is due for renewal next year. They add they are giving permit holders 6 to 12 months advance notice, depending on when their permits come due for renewal.

For residents like Richard White who lived in the Clements Historic District neighborhood, feels like this news came as a surprise to him.

"During this time, we've always had restrictive parking; up until this year, it's been free," said White.

Though residents will have to pay a fee of $45 total for a permit and guest pass, White believes this could add up.

"$45 is a fee that is recurrent every year; its an administrative fee, but I find that senior citizens on fixed incomes and also low income will not be able to afford that on a yearly basis," adds White.

White is a retired resident on a fixed income, the problem for him is not just the fee. It's the fact that this is another fee on top of others he's already paying.

"This is one of many fees that we have , we do have to pay for trash removal and our sidewalk repairs, we complain that Denver is very expensive and this is one example for that," said White.

According to Nancy Kuhn with DOTI, the residential parking permit program costs the city's general fund $700,000 annually to administer, this move would put the responsibility on the residents who benefit from the program.

"All city taxpayers who pay into this fund are paying into this program who benefits four to five percent of the city's residents, so what we're doing it transferring the fund to the people who use it and benefit from it," said White.

Residents like white understand the RPP program mitigates parking impacts for those living near the areas that attract large numbers, but still, he'd like more transparency from the city.

"We are just having a problem that the city does not communicate," said White.

When it comes to parking complaints the city recommends residents to report the issue online via 311 or by phone, and complaints will be directed to the appropriate agency for follow-up.

More things that were discussed:

The Residential Parking Permit Program mitigates parking impacts for residents living near areas that attract large numbers of people – and near parking demand generators such as concert halls, schools, hospitals, shopping districts and stadiums. The RPP program exempts residents with a permit from the parking restrictions posted on their block or in a specified area.

Instead of having the program paid for by all taxpayers through the city's general fund – The city says it is charging the fee to those who use it; so people that are using and benefitting from the residential parking permit program – which is about 4-5% of the city's residents - will pay to administer the program. DOTI is also asking residents to take stock of the off-street parking they have available to them.

Kuhn adds "the parking lane in front of your home belongs to the public – it's the public right of way - and it has great value to the public as a whole. Parking is a limited resource and the city works to manage the demand for on-street parking from a variety of sources including residents, businesses and institutions."