Denver Rescue Mission passes out Thanksgiving meal boxes to those in need
On Monday, the Denver Rescue Mission passed out Thanksgiving meals to those in need this holiday season. The Banquet in a Box includes meal fixings for a family of 8-10 along with a frozen turkey.
This is a yearly tradition for the mission. This is the 30th year that volunteers have handed out the meals.
"We're asked to do more because our donors are stepping up, our volunteers are stepping up, the community is really contributing, so we can meet the increasing need here in Denver," said Stephen Hinkel with the Denver Rescue Mission.
This year the event took place at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium.