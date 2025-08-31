Denver records third rainiest August on record in 2025

Dry and Sunny across Colorado for the second half of the long holiday weekend.

Denver recorded an unusually high amount rainfall this month. There was so much rain that Denver is now in near-record territory for August.

With only a few hours remaining in the month -- and no moisture in the forecast -- August 2025 will go down as the third wettest August on record.

On Friday, the city officially recorded .69 inches of rain as storms crossed the city and resulted in delayed flights at Denver International Airport. Add in the small amount of rain the Mile High City received Saturday, that brings the total rainfall for Denver to 4.19 inches.

The wettest August on record was in 1979 when the city received 5.85 inches of rain. In 1951 Denver got 4.47 inches of rain.

Despite the rain amounts, the city of Denver is in a moderate drought. There is small section in northwest Denver that is abnormally dry, a designation just below moderate drought. While the rain has been great, it can take a lot of moisture to get out of a drought once we are in one. The drought monitor map is updated weekly and we will wait to see this Thursday if our August rain has helped reduce the drought.

August also brought a wave of above-average temperatures in Denver, with 15 days registering in the 90s.