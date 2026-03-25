Denver just broke the record for the warmest temperatures ever in March

Denver set a new all-time March heat record Wednesday, reaching 87 degrees at Denver International Airport.

CBS

The previous record for the warmest March temperature was 86 degrees, set just four days earlier on March 21. That means Denver has now broken its all-time March heat record twice in less than a week.

Wednesday's high also shattered the daily record for March 25. The old record was 75 degrees, set in 2012.

People walk in Washington Park in Denver on Wednesday. CBS

Denver typically sees its first 90 degree day around early June. The earliest 90 degree day ever recorded in Denver is April 30, showing just how unusual this level of heat is for March.

The unusual warmth comes during one of Colorado's lowest snowpack seasons on record, which has major implications for water supply, drought and wildfire risk heading into summer.