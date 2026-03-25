Denver nears another record as heat wave continues

Tuesday is another very warm day across Denver, and not just warm by Spring standards. We're talking more record-breaking heat.

CBS

High temperatures today are expected to climb to around 90 degrees, putting Denver in position to challenge, and potentially set, an all-time record high for March. This comes just days after the city already broke a record high on Saturday, continuing an unusually warm stretch to close out March.

CBS

With record-breaking heat in place, fire danger is also a growing concern across parts of Colorado. The combination of very warm temperatures, low humidity, and gusty winds is creating conditions that can allow fires to start and spread quickly.

Red Flag warnings are in effect across parts of the state, with additional fire concerns on Thursday as well.

CBS

The warmth isn't going away just yet. While cooler, Thursday will still be warm, with highs in the upper 70s, low 80s.

On Thursday afternoon, a cold front will arrive, bringing a slight chance of rain showers across the state Thursday evening. The effects of the cold front will be felt on Friday as high temperatures drop to their averages, in the upper 50s.

CBS

A strong ridge of high pressure remains locked in over the region, allowing temperatures to soar well above average for this time of year. Sunshine and dry conditions are only adding fuel to the heat.

Looking ahead to next week, the jet stream is expected to dip farther south, bringing in better rain chances and even the possibility of snow in the mountains.