Denver gets rain while Colorado mountains prepare for May snow

A spring storm will bring a sharp split in Colorado's weather on Monday, with rain expected in Denver and along the lower I-25 corridor while accumulating snow falls in the mountains and upper foothills.

CBS

Rain and mountain snow will increase Sunday night into Monday as much colder air moves into Colorado. The Denver metro area is expected to stay mainly rainy, but wet snowflakes may mix in at times on Monday, especially as temperatures fall during the day. Little to no snow accumulation is expected in Denver.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of the mountains above 9,000 feet from midnight Sunday night through 9 p.m. Monday. Snow totals of 5 to 14 inches are possible near Rabbit Ears Pass, while many mountain areas could see 4 to 12 inches. The heaviest totals are favored north of Interstate 70.

CBS

The foothills could also see accumulating snow, especially at higher elevations. Some foothill locations could see 4 to 8 inches of snow, with slick roads and hazardous travel possible, especially above 8,000 feet.

For Denver, Boulder, Fort Collins, and much of the lower elevations, anywhere from 0.5 to 1.5 inches of total precipitation for much of the area through Tuesday morning.

CBS

Behind the storm, one more late-season freeze is possible for parts of the plains Monday night into Tuesday morning. A Freeze Watch is in effect for Denver from midnight to 8 a.m. Tuesday. Sensitive plants may need protection.