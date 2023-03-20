Denver Public Schools to host public comment session about closing schools

Two weeks after the school board for Denver Public Schools decided to close three schools, the public is invited to comment on the changes. The three schools that will be closed include Denver Discovery School, Mathematics and Science Leadership Academy and Fairview Elementary.

The closing of the schools has a lot to do with low enrollment which impacts funding to the schools and the ability to hire staff. The board believes the children will be more successful at other schools in surrounding areas.

Around Fairview Elementary School, one of the schools that will close, there is a lot of construction. Denver Housing Authority has 264 units that are expected to become available to those elementary families in a few weeks. DHA is projecting 200-400 students will return to that community once construction on those units is complete.

One board member said the district should take a longer-term view for that school. The board said they are not opposed to reopening Fairview Elementary School in the future should demographics in the area change.

The public comment session will begin at 4:30 p.m. Monday.