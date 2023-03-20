Watch CBS News
Local News

Denver Public Schools to host public comment session about closing schools

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Denver Public Schools hosts comment session about closing schools
Denver Public Schools hosts comment session about closing schools 00:24

Two weeks after the school board for Denver Public Schools decided to close three schools, the public is invited to comment on the changes. The three schools that will be closed include Denver Discovery School, Mathematics and Science Leadership Academy and Fairview Elementary.

The closing of the schools has a lot to do with low enrollment which impacts funding to the schools and the ability to hire staff. The board believes the children will be more successful at other schools in surrounding areas.   

fairview.jpg
CBS

Around Fairview Elementary School, one of the schools that will close, there is a lot of construction. Denver Housing Authority has 264 units that are expected to become available to those elementary families in a few weeks. DHA is projecting 200-400 students will return to that community once construction on those units is complete. 

dps-closures-12sot-transfer-frame-379.jpg
CBS

One board member said the district should take a longer-term view for that school. The board said they are not opposed to reopening Fairview Elementary School in the future should demographics in the area change. 

The public comment session will begin at 4:30 p.m. Monday

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on March 20, 2023 / 10:49 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.