Denver Public Schools parents, staff battle fear "unknown" with Trump administration immigration enforcement

A federal judge rejected Denver Public Schools' request to block immigration enforcement in its schools. The school district was the first in the country to file a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security over a new policy from the Trump administration that rescinded a Biden-era policy banning most immigration enforcement actions in schools.

The judge concluded on Friday that any harm caused, such as a drop in school attendance, is not a direct result of the White House's change in policy and would not be fixed by reverting to the previous administration's policy. He argued that the issues the district is facing stem from fear of overall immigration enforcement efforts. But, for people within DPS, a win today would have granted much-needed peace of mind.

"I think the depth of chaos and trauma in the education system is underestimated in terms of how it's playing out," said Jean Boylan, a community liaison within Denver Public Schools.

Jean Boylan, a Denver Public Schools community liaison

Boylan has seen firsthand the effects that fear has had on students and staff.

"When that anxiety and fear is hanging over us, kids can't learn, teachers can't teach," Boylan said. "What we can say is we want your children to be in school, and these are the things we're doing to keep everyone safe, and that's anxiety-inducing."

Although a raid has not been conducted throughout the country, Boylan believes the fear is generated from the "great unknown," which is all too real for Genesis Salloum Rosas, a mother of three DPS students.

"We are in many controversies because every day there are new laws," Rosas said. "There are new changes, there is a lot of pressure in the migrant area, so little by little we are coping with the situation."

Genesis Salloum Rosas

Still, DPS continues to be proactive in the event of immigration enforcement on its property, doing what it can to ensure its students are protected. They're even giving some of their youngest children a key chain with information on it.

"That has the name of the assistant director and a phone number on the back you can put a contact number so that you can call a family member if ICE comes to enter the school," Rosas said.

Entire communities have been impacted by the situation; many feel grateful for DPS's efforts to stand up for them but will now continue to face the same reality of the unknown.