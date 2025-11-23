Denver Public Schools swears in new board members, delays officer elections amid questions of transparency

Denver Public Schools officially has a new school board, but not a new board president or vice president, despite attempts to vote on leadership on Friday.

Four newly elected board members took the oath of office: DJ Torres, Monica Hunter, Amy Klein Molk, who won the at-large seat, and returning member Xóchitl Gaytán. The ceremony met the state's 10-day requirement following election certification.

Newly elected Denver Public School Board members (left to right) DJ Torres, Monica Hunter, and Amy Klein Molk, took the oath of office at a swearing-in ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. CBS

"We have a lot of staff gone for the holidays, and we also have board members traveling," Gaytan said. "We were able to bring our new incoming colleagues together for this ceremony."

But for some community members, the concern wasn't the swearing-in; it was the plan to elect new officers. Under state law, school boards have 15 days after certification to select officers, which aligns with the already scheduled Dec. 2 meeting.

"There's a lack of transparency from the top down in our world right now," said Rosemary Rodriguez with EDUCATE Denver, a civic coalition for DPS students. "It's really important that our trusted institutions, like our school system, be as transparent as possible."

EDUCATE Denver Co-Chair Rosemary Rodriguez called for more transparency surrounding the election of Denver Public Schools leaders on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. CBS

Torres said his focus is on rebuilding trust.

"Given the community feedback, and given that some of us are new to the role, if people feel we're not being transparent enough, I felt confident saying: let's pause," he said.

A few board members were unable to attend because of the holiday. The board ultimately decided to hold the officer elections on Dec. 2, allowing the full board and community members to participate.

The district says this is one of the most diverse school boards in DPS history.

It includes leaders from Black, Latine, LGBTQ+, immigrant, and multilingual communities, reflecting the lived experiences of the students and families the district serves, the district said in a press release.