Denver Public Schools’ mentoring program helps students prepare for college, careers

A new school year brings a fresh chance for students in Denver Public Schools to think about the future, and they don't have to do it alone.

The DPS Coach Mentoring Program pairs high school students with industry professionals for a year-long experience focused on career planning, college readiness, and life skills.

Students say the program not only helps them prepare for college, but also gives them practical tools for life.

"My experience in mentoring really helped me figure out how much money I had to put in certain spots to know how to budget correctly and be financially responsible," said high school senior Danica Colunga.

For one mentor, the program is about giving his mentee the opportunity he didn't have when he was a youth.

"I grew up really low-income and I was one of the first out of my family to go to college," Keil Oberlander said. "That is the reality of so many of our students today. They deserve that chance — everyone deserves that chance to follow a dream."

The program includes monthly sessions covering topics such as informational interviewing, job shadowing and college visits. Mentors also guide students in setting career goals and mapping out next steps after graduation.

For seniors like Salma Hanine, having that guidance makes all the difference.

"Honestly, it's really amazing because I feel like the biggest thing is you're always told that college is going to be a big deal," Hanine said. "And then to have someone who has already gone through college and is now living life be my mentor is really nice, because I get that experience and it doesn't feel like I'm going in blind."

DPS says nearly 250 students are currently enrolled in the program and the district is looking for more mentors to help guide the next class.

LINK: Coach Application