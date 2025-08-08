Members of Denver Public Schools Foundation work with partners to clean up campuses before classes begin

Members of DPS Foundation work with partners to clean up campuses before classes begin

Students are returning to schools across Colorado this month. On Friday, the Denver Public Schools Foundation and its corporate partners joined forces to tidy up some schools before students in city head back to class.

At Carson Elementary School in the Hilltop neighborhood, teams of volunteers were cleaning up inside and outside the school. That included raking at the outside playground, painting and organizing classrooms.

"We know when our students are supported our city thrives, so we are here to ensure that when our students come back they feel supported and feel pride when they walk into their schools," said Erin Shelby, a development specialist at the Denver Public Schools Foundation.

Teams also cleaned up at Hallett Academy in North Park Hill and Abraham Lincoln High School in southwest Denver.

The first day of school for DPS is Aug. 19.