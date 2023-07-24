Watch CBS News
Several Denver Public Library locations open for extended hours

Several Denver Public Library locations are now open for extended hours. This is possible thanks to funding from "Strong Library, Strong Denver" supported by the Denver Public Library Fund which voters passed in November 2022. 

The five libraries are now open seven days a week which means they will open earlier on weekday mornings and add some additional evening hours. Those additional hours will have limited services where customers can access library materials, use self service checkout, computers, print/copy, community rooms, and study rooms.

According to the Denver Public Library, Sundays and additional weekday hours have been added to these locations: Green Valley Ranch Branch LibrarySam Gary Branch LibraryRodolfo "Corky" Gonzales Branch LibraryHadley Branch Library, and Hampden Branch Library. These locations will open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and now, Sundays. Each location will have one dedicated day a week open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Service will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on all other days. To view locations and hours visit denverlibrary.org/locations

