Denver police search for suspect in deadly stabbing on RTD bus

By CBSColorado.com Staff

Police in Denver searched for a suspect wanted in connection to a deadly stabbing on an RTD bus early Thursday morning. The stabbing happened just after 5 a.m. on the bus at 32nd and Federal. 

The victim was rushed to the hospital and died a short time later. Police said the case is being investigated as a homicide and are working to develop suspect information. 

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 - (720) 913-STOP. To be eligible for the $2,000 award and to remain anonymous, tipsters must call the tip line. Crime Stoppers collects information on unsolved crimes or individuals wanted by the police. Callers can remain anonymous. The tip line is answered 24 hours a day - 7 days a week.

First published on September 14, 2023 / 11:21 AM

