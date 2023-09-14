Denver police search for suspect in deadly stabbing on RTD bus

Police in Denver searched for a suspect wanted in connection to a deadly stabbing on an RTD bus early Thursday morning. The stabbing happened just after 5 a.m. on the bus at 32nd and Federal.

ALERT: At approximately 5:10 AM, officers responded to a report of a stabbing at 32nd & Federal that occurred on an RTD bus. The victim was transported to the hospital and later pronounced deceased. This is now being investigated as a homicide. #Denver pic.twitter.com/nk09FHGPXQ — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 14, 2023

The victim was rushed to the hospital and died a short time later. Police said the case is being investigated as a homicide and are working to develop suspect information.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 - (720) 913-STOP. To be eligible for the $2,000 award and to remain anonymous, tipsters must call the tip line. Crime Stoppers collects information on unsolved crimes or individuals wanted by the police. Callers can remain anonymous. The tip line is answered 24 hours a day - 7 days a week.