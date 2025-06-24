Denver police officers shoot, kill man who fired at them near middle school, police say

Denver police officers shoot, kill suspect who fired at them near middle school, police say

The Denver police chief said that officers shot and killed a man near a middle school late Monday night. It all began when patrol officers from Denver Public Schools responded with Denver police officers to Kepner Beacon Middle School about 10:30 p.m. after a caller reported seeing two individuals near the front of the school.

Denver police officers shot and killed a man near Kepner Beacon Middle School late Monday night. CBS

When officers arrived at the school located at 911 South Hazel Court, they contacted two adults, a male and a female, according to Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas. Officers asked for their IDs. While a warrant check was being conducted, the male asked if he could leave but officers said he was not free to go.

Thomas said the male began to back away and then turned and ran while producing a weapon. That's when the officers gave chase while ordering him to drop the weapon.

"He did not drop the weapon. In fact, he actually fired at the officers as he was fleeing. The officers, the officers then returned fire, striking the individual who then went down. Ultimately, the officers went and secured the weapon that the individual had secured him while calling for a medical response to treat him for his injuries," said Thomas.

The man was rushed to Denver Health, where he died.

Thomas confirmed there were two Denver police officers who fired their weapons and one Denver Public School Safety Officer who also fired at the suspect.

Thomas also confirmed that when officers began chasing the male, the female disappeared. Police have her ID, so they know who that individual is, and Thomas said officers will likely make contact with her in the future because she is a witness.