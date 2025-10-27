Watch CBS News
Local News

Police officer and suspect injured in police shooting, Denver Police Department says

By
Austen Erblat
Digital Producer, CBS Colorado
Austen Erblat is a digital producer and assignment editor at CBS News Colorado and is Covering Colorado First. Originally from South Florida, he's been working as a journalist in Denver since 2022.
Read Full Bio
Austen Erblat

/ CBS Colorado

A police officer and a suspect have been injured in a police shooting on Monday night, according to the Denver Police Department.

Few details were immediately available, but the department posted about the shooting on social media at 9:45 p.m. that the shooting happened in the 3200 Block of South Parker Road, near Interstate 225 by the border with Aurora.

No circumstances surrounding the shooting were immediately released and the department didn't provide the condition of the officer or suspect.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue