Police officer and suspect injured in police shooting, Denver Police Department says

A police officer and a suspect have been injured in a police shooting on Monday night, according to the Denver Police Department.

Few details were immediately available, but the department posted about the shooting on social media at 9:45 p.m. that the shooting happened in the 3200 Block of South Parker Road, near Interstate 225 by the border with Aurora.

No circumstances surrounding the shooting were immediately released and the department didn't provide the condition of the officer or suspect.