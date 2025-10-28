Denver police officer discharged from hospital after being shot during robbery, department says

A Denver police officer was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday, less than 24 hours after being shot in the leg while responding to a call of an armed robbery at a gas station.

Officers shot the suspect after the suspect allegedly fired shots inside the store on Monday night. One officer and two store clerks sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The suspect later died of his injuries, according to police. No one involved in the shooting has been identified yet, and a video posted by DPD of the officer being discharged doesn't show his face.

That video, however, shows several dozen police officers, paramedics, and hospital staff near the door clapping as he's taken to a patrol car in a wheelchair.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. at the Maverik gas station at 3253 S. Parker Rd. near Interstate 225 in southeast Denver.

"There was one armed individual inside the store who had locked themselves inside the store with two store employees. As officers were developing a tactical plan, they heard shots coming from inside the business. They recognized the sense of urgency and forced entry into the business," Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said at a news conference outside the gas station Monday night.

The two store clerks who were shot have also since been discharged from the hospital. It remains unclear who shot the clerks and the robbery and subsequent shootings are under investigation by DPD and the 2nd Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team.